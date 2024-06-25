Interpol issues RED NOTICE for former Bahamian Supreme Court Judge and MP Elliott Lockhart as over $6M in clients’ money goes missing

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is right now learning a Red Notice from The International Criminal Police Organization – INTERPOL – has been issued for a former Bahamian Supreme Court Judge and MP Elliott Lockhart.

In a summary notice Interpol wrote: “On 18th August 2023, the complainant, Mr. Daniel Clay Smith Jr., reported to the Financial Crimes Investigation Branch that, between May 2002 and November 2022, he paid a total of three million two hundred and five thousand dollars ($3,205,000.00) to Elliot LOCKHART (d.o.b 30/3/1955) who was retained to provide legal work for crown land in Staniel Cay, Exuma for commercial use.

“In addition, some of the funds were to assist in applying to The Bahamas Immigration Department for citizenship for Mr. Smith and his family. By November 2022, nothing had materialized and Mr. Smith requested his monies to be returned. Mr. Smith requested a wire transfer and Elliot LOCKHART sent document that appeared to be transfer details from CIBC First Caribbean International Bank to Cross Creek Group LLC dated 22nd December 2022.

“However, the document was fraudulent and the funds have not been received to date. Investigations by Detectives indicated that CIBC First Caribbean International Bank confirmed that three million one hundred and seventy five dollars ($3,175,000.00) was deposited to Elliot LOCKHART’s Account on 6th March 2023. However, that transaction was reversed moments later. It is suspected that the receipt generated from the transaction was given to Mr. Smith to deceive him in thinking that the funds were on the account to cover to wire transfer.

“As a result a wanted poster bulletin was posted for LOCKHART

“Another complainant, Dr. Paul Fuchs, reported to the Financial Crimes Investigation Branch that, in May 2023, he retained legal services at the law firm of Lockhart & Company to purchase several properties on the Exuma Cays and Paradise Island. He communicated with Elliott LOCKHART (d.o.b 30/3/1955) and subsequently transferred a total of three million thirty three thousand four hundred and fifty four dollars and eight cents ($3,033,454.80) to the CIBC First Caribbean International Bank account of Lockhart & Company over a period of several months. The law firm failed to provide any documentation of the properties and produced several other inconsistencies. As a result, Dr. Fuchs requested that the funds be returned on the 27th April 2023. On the 7th June 2023, Elliot LOCKHART sent a copy of a fraudulent wire transfer to Dr. Fuchs in the amount of $3,033,454.87 from his CIBC First Caribbean account.

“The monies were never sent and Dr. Fuchs received no funds. Two (2) demand letters were sent to Elliott LOCKHART to return the funds, with negative results. On 8th September 2023, Dr. Fuchs commenced proceedings in the Supreme Court seeking a freezing injunction against Lockhart & Company and Elliot LOCKHART, seeking the return of his monies. On the 13th September 2023, the court granted the freezing injunction which was served to Lockhart & Company and Elliot LOCKHART.

“Documents obtained from the freezing order indicated that no monies were on the Lockhart & Company account. Dr. Fuchs made a complaint to the Police that that he believed that Elliott LOCKHART fraudulently stole his monies under false pretenses. Police action was requested.

“NCB Nassau received both requests from the Financial Crimes Investigation Branch, to create a Red Notice for Elliott LOCKHART. He is wanted for two (2) counts of STEALING BY REASON OF SERVICE and two (2) counts of PROCEEDS OF A CRIMINAL CONDUCT.”

ARREST WARRANT OR JUDICIAL DECISION 1/1

Charge(s): Two (2) Charges of Stealing by Reason of Service;

Two (2) Charges of Proceeds of a Criminal Conduct.

Law covering the offence(s): 1. Section 340(4) of The Penal Code, Chapter 84;

2. Section 9(1)(d) and Section 15(1)(a) of The Proceeds of Crime Act 2018.

Maximum penalty possible: Years: 34

Details: 1. Stealing by Reason of Service­ 20 years (10 years per count);

2. Proceeds of a Criminal conduct­ 14 years (7 years per count).