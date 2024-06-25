PM Davis tells PLPs to get ready as he warms up his Tsunami PLP Machine…

PM Philip Brave Davis KC

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC at another powerful Regional Meeting at the C W Sawyer Primary School Tuesday evening.

Davis shared his Party’s many achievements since coning to office and called on PLPs to get ready and “take out those yellow shirts” as the PLP move into political ‘Watch” mode across the country.

Davis is readying his political PLP Tsunami Machine for 2026.

A number of PLP MPs and Senators joined tonight Regional Meeting including Deputy PM Chester Cooper, Ministers Michael Darville, Jobeth Coleby Davis, Keith Bell, Pia Glover Rolle, Mario Bowleg and Clay Sweeting, along with MPs Lisa Rahming, McKell Bonaby, Wayde Watson, Zane Lightbourne and Senator Ronald Duncombe

We report yinner decide!