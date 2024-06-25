PUBLIC HOSPITALS AUTHORITY RESPONDS TO CONCERNS REGARDING CONTRACTED SECURITY COMPANY

PMH

STATEMENT: The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) is issuing this statement in response to recent videos, WhatsApp notes, and media interviews circulating regarding our contracted security company at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

PHA has been made aware of the concerns and would like to inform the community that, considering recent events, we took swift action to terminate the contract with the security company in question two weeks ago. Interim security services are already in place, and we are currently preparing for a new tender process to select a replacement in the coming weeks.

The safety and security of our patients, visitors, vendors, and dedicated staff are of utmost importance to us. As with any organization, we regularly review our vendor performance and make changes as needed to ensure the efficacy of our services. Rest assured, we are committed to implementing robust policies and procedures that align with the standards of our institutions.

It is important to note that the concerns raised are specific to the contracted security company and its employees and should be addressed directly between the company and its employees. We urge respect for their privacy in handling this matter internally.

At PHA, we take issue with any unwarranted attacks on members of staff or the PHA leadership. While we maintain an open-door policy with respect to any concerns voiced, we emphasize that respect and civility are prerequisites for any productive dialogue. We are committed to fostering a work environment where all individuals are treated with dignity and respect.

The PHA remains steadfast in its dedication to providing a safe and secure environment for all who rely on our services. We remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of security and ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for everyone within our facilities; and we appreciate th understanding and support of the public during this transitional period.