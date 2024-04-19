New $80 million International Airport for South Bimini construction underway…

BIMINI| Bimini is set to reap the benefits of a new modern international airport, the first in a series of new airport strips across the country by the Davis Government.

Equipment for the South Bimini International arrived on the island today to begin the work for the $80 million project,

A resident on the island told BP, “We are the gateway to the Bahamas and as the country transforms under this Davis Government BIMINI will lead the way in this modern transformation.

A soft opening is set for the coming days and a ground breaking service will follow.

During the November 2023 bye-election Bimini was promised a new airport facility. The first phase, an investment of $30 million which comprises airside and terminal improvements to enable international commercial traffic, commences after the signing, which took place on Bimini, on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Today delivery on that promise is happening.

