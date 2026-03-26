New Airport Terminal signed for Rum Cay

PM Philip Davis and DPM Chester Cooper at airport terminal signing.

RUM CAY| The government has officially signed a contract for the construction of a new airport terminal on Rum Cay, marking a major step forward in strengthening infrastructure across the Family Islands.

Tourism officials say the project forms part of the ongoing Family Island Renaissance initiative, aimed at boosting economic activity and attracting both domestic and international visitors.

The new terminal—valued at over nine hundred thousand dollars—will span approximately twenty-five thousand square feet. Construction is expected to be completed within nine months.

Plans for the facility include modern check-in and check-out counters, airport offices, verandas, and upgraded security checkpoints for police. Officials say the design will also reflect the indigenous character of the islands.

The contract signing took place this morning at the Rum Cay Airport, attended by the Prime Minister Philip Davis KC and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper.