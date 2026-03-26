DAVIS: PINTARD IS READY TO DAMAGE THE COUNTRY FOR HIS POLITICAL GAIN, THAT’S DANGEROUS

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Davis sharply criticized the Free National Movement (FNM) and its leader Michael Pintard during the launch of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate Obie Roberts’ headquarters in Southern Shores. Davis described Pintard as “desperate” and accused the opposition of trying to campaign on achievements already underway under the PLP government.

“This election comes down to a very basic question: Who is steady enough to lead this country? Who has shown the judgement to lead?” Davis said, emphasizing the contrast between his administration’s record and the opposition’s campaign promises.

Davis also addressed Pintard’s claims that fraudulent passports were listed on the voters’ register. He called the allegations “reckless” and “irresponsible,” noting that 98 cases of suspected passport fraud are currently under investigation. He placed the blame on policies introduced by the Minnis administration in 2019, which had eased passport renewal procedures.

The Prime Minister highlighted his government’s accomplishments, including VAT reductions, expanded feeding programs, increased access to medication, strengthened public healthcare, and enhanced immigration and border controls. “In five years, we have repatriated over 15,000 persons, expanded staffing, tightened border protection, and taken concerted action to address shantytowns,” he said.

Turning to local representation, Davis praised Obie Roberts as the right candidate for Southern Shores. “He understands that service means presence. He knows this office must be a place where people are heard and see action. The community needs drainage improvements, stronger infrastructure, youth support, crime prevention, and local economic opportunities,” the Prime Minister added.

Davis concluded that the PLP government is committed to defending the integrity of the Bahamas, contrasting this with what he called the FNM’s attempts to “catch up” on issues the PLP has already addressed.