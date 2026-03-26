PM Davis at PHA Academy meeting with trainees at Opportunity Hub, together with Minister Darville

PM Davis and Dr Michael Darville at PHA Academy with students.

PM DAVIS: Today I visited the PHA Academy for our Opportunity Hub, together with Minister Darville, and I was really inspired by the students we met.

Spending time with students training in nursing, EMS, pharmacy, and medical records, and hearing how each of them found their way here, truly meant a lot to me. Their hands-on training, their passion, and their heart for service make me confident that the future of healthcare in The Bahamas is in good hands.

PHA Academy is creating real opportunities for Bahamians through free training and real career pathways, and I encouraged them to tell their friends and family to register as well.

Learn more at Opphub.gov.bs