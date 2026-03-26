242 Influencers & Creative Conference this Sunday 4pm at Baha Mar

The Office of The Prime Minster releases the following statement, inviting the public to the 242 Influencers & Creative Conference which will be held on March 29th (Sunday) at Baha Mar: SIGNIN HERE TO REGISTER: https://242creators.com/event

STATEMENT: “The Office of the Prime Minister is pleased to invite the public to the 242 Influencers & Creative Conference, hosted by the Hon. Philip Edward Davis, KC, MP, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

“This landmark conference brings together global technology platforms alongside heads of government, creative industry leaders, and content creators to explore how Bahamians can monetise their talents and build sustainable income through digital platforms.”

“The conference will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions on building brand power and leveraging creator platforms, presentations on AI and digital monetisation strategies, and a dedicated session where platform representatives will speak directly to eligibility requirements and future opportunities for Caribbean creators.”

“This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited.”

Registration Link Below: https://242creators.com/event