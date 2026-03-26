Some young criminals just cannot be saved from their selected life of CRIME! 20-year-old shot victim left hospital and refused to assist police!

NASSAU| Police tell us they are investigating a shooting in the area of New Hope Drive and East Street South that left a 20-year-old man injured.

So now according to the police, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, ShotSpotter technology detected gunshots in the area. Police showed up and found two damaged vehicles — a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Passo. HOW THIS HAPPENED BEFORE THIS DISCOVERY?

The shot victim was at a park with a group of men when a dark-coloured Nissan pulled up. Two men exited the vehicle, and one allegedly opened fire on the group.

That injured victim was shot in his left hand and the fingers of his right hand. He was taken to hospital by private vehicle.

Police in attempting to follow up on the victim’s condition at hospital is was discovered that he later left the hospital and declined further treatment, and has refused to cooperate with investigators.

So what that mean? The 20-year-old went for help, refused the help, left the hospital and is now nursing his own injuries somewhere by himself.

These are the actions of a criminal mind which cannot be helped.

We report yinner decide!