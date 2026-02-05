New hospital “will help to save lives, and move healthcare into the 21st century,” said Dr. Darville

Minister for Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville continued to advocate for the construction of a specialty hospital in New Providence, aimed at easing the current pressure on Princess Margaret Hospital, and moving healthcare into the 21st century.

In the House of Assembly on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, he tabled nine documents in support of the proposed modern healthcare facility to the tune of $268 million. “These nine documents collectively confirm environmental, financial, and compliance standards, inclusive of engineering studies and flood mitigation strategies,” Dr. Darville told parliament.

He said that the new hospital is in keeping with this administration’s plan for healthcare reform, outlined in its Blueprint for Change.

“This new hospital aligns with the health commitments outlined in our Blueprint for Change, where two new state-of-the-art hospitals were promised to the Bahamian people, and yes, I am here today to deliver the second hospital for New Providence,” said Dr. Darville.

The realistic time for occupancy is 30 to 36 months from the date of the ground-breaking ceremony. And, once these specialty services are moved from Princess Margaret Hospital to the new hospital, this will make way for essential renovations and the expansion of medical and surgical services at the PMH.

“By way of our transformative healthcare agenda, my Ministry is investing in infrastructural upgrades throughout the country. We have recruited and trained healthcare professionals, strengthened legislation, advanced digitization and health information systems with the aim of establishing a new patient-centered integrated healthcare model. We continue to have meaningful dialogue with our unions, and we are addressing outstanding issues at the bargaining table,” Dr. Darville said.

He explained that the need for a new hospital in New Providence is not a recent notion, nor a project decided by this administration at the spur of the moment.

“Evolving public health threats have placed additional strain on both public hospitals. The yearly healthcare budget continues to grow, now exceeding $300 million, which never seems to be enough,” he said.

Dr. Darville reminded that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry was overwhelmed which made it challenged to effectively carry out its mandate. Simultaneously, there were budgetary increases, along with the increased incidence of chronic non-communicable diseases affecting mothers seeking antenatal care, demonstrating the country’s need for a specialty hospital.

Some 50-acres of land was acquired and transferred to the Public Hospitals Authority. Feasibility studies, geotechnical investigations, environmental assessments, public consultations, town hall meetings, and financial negotiations with the Chinese EXIM Bank were all completed before construction could begin. The ministry also addressed the flooding concerns by the surrounding residents.

This proposed 200-bed healthcare facility will feature specialized maternal and child health wards, intensive care services for mother and child, diagnostic and laboratory facilities, same-day surgical suites, green spaces, a new Accident and Emergency area, and the country’s first reference morgue capable of securing the remains of patients in the event of any form of mass casualty.

The concessional loan arrangement with the Chinese Export-Import (EXIM) Bank allows for the construction of this multi-story reinforced concrete structure, built by the Beijing-based China Railway Construction Company with Bahamian and foreign workers.

“It is important to note that the China Railway Construction Company has a large footprint in the Caribbean and is currently building hospitals in Trinidad and Guyana. The financing will be at a favourable interest rate of two percent over a 20-year period, inclusive of an additional five-year grace period,” Dr. Darville said.

He added that the Chinese EXIM Bank will fund $195 million; approximately 70 per cent of the total cost of the project, and the remaining $73 million will be funded locally or internationally or a combination of both, by way of the Ministry of Finance for the procurement of medical and diagnostic equipment, inclusive of CT and MRI scans.

“This new hospital will create construction and permanent jobs, it will help to save lives, and move healthcare into the 21st century. We at the Ministry of Health & Wellness are tasked with preparing our healthcare system for sustained and progressive growth,” Dr. Darville said. (BIS Photo/Ulric Woodside)