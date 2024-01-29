New Providence New Energy Generation Request for Proposal Launched

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis gives remarks at the New Providence New Energy Generation Request for Proposal (RFP) Launch, on January 29, 2024, at the Office of the Prime Minister.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – During his remarks at the New Providence New Energy Generation Request for Proposal (RFP) Launch, on January 29, 2024, at the Office of the Prime Minister, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis noted that if there was one area “crying out” for urgent and major change, it was energy.

“For far too long, high prices and unreliability have hurt Bahamian families and businesses, undermining our progress and our prosperity,” Prime Minister Davis said. “We are building a new energy reality for our country – one that is cleaner, more affordable, and more reliable.”

Among those also present at the launch were Minister of Energy and Transport the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis; Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs the Hon. Ryan Pinder; Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Economic Affairs Wayde Watson; and British High Commissioner His Excellency Tom Hartley.

“Today, we are taking a very big step forward, with an RFP for significant solar energy infrastructure – up to 100 megawatts – in New Providence,” Prime Minister Davis said. “This Request for Proposal is a very important component of our larger reforms to the energy sector, which feature massive investments and upgrades in how we generate, and store energy.”

He added that, along with new solar energy in New Providence, his Government was “significantly expanding” the use of solar energy on the Family Islands.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that these energy reforms represent a turning point for The Bahamas,” Prime Minister Davis said. “We are showing that in The Bahamas, yes, we can harness the sun’s abundant energy, reduce our reliance on imported fuels, and take charge of our energy future.”

“Powering more of our energy needs with the sun aligns with our values, our economic needs, and our environmental responsibilities,” he added.

Prime Minister Davis noted that, while the government opened the bids globally, the focus was on empowering Bahamians.

“We’re committed to ensuring these developments bring jobs, technology, and skills training to our shores,” he stated. “My stance is clear: Bahamian opportunities come first.”

“I’m grateful you joined us today, as we take this step forward to drive our country’s economic growth, create jobs, and strengthen our resilience,” Prime Minister Davis added.

Among those also present at the launch were Minister of Energy and Transport the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis; Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs the Hon. Ryan Pinder; Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Economic Affairs Wayde Watson; and British High Commissioner His Excellency Tom Hartley. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)

_______

Good Morning, ladies and gentlemen.

As you have heard me say many times, and in many contexts, we didn’t come here to defend the status quo but to change it.

And if there’s one area crying out for urgent and major change, it’s energy.

For far too long, high prices and unreliability have hurt Bahamian families and businesses, undermining our progress and our prosperity.

We are building a new energy reality for our country – one that is cleaner, more affordable, and more reliable.

Today, we are taking a very big step forward, with an RFP for significant solar energy infrastructure – up to 100MW — in New Providence. This Request for Proposal is a very important component of our larger reforms to the energy sector, which feature massive investments and upgrades in how we generate, and store energy. Along with new solar energy in New Providence, we are significantly expanding the use of solar energy on our Family Islands.

I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that these energy reforms represent a turning point for The Bahamas. We are showing that in The Bahamas, yes, we can harness the sun’s abundant energy, reduce our reliance on imported fuels, and take charge of our energy future. Powering more of our energy needs with the sun aligns with our values, our economic needs, and our environmental responsibilities.

While we open these bids globally, our focus is on empowering Bahamians. We’re committed to ensuring these developments bring jobs, technology, and skills training to our shores. My stance is clear: Bahamian opportunities come first.

I’m grateful you joined us today, as we take this step forward to drive our country’s economic growth, create jobs, and strengthen our resilience.

I now invite Minister Jobeth Coleby Davis to detail the specifics of this RFP and its alignment with our broader commitment to transforming the energy landscape.

Thank you.