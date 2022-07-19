Local NEWS HAPPENING around The Bahamas and the world… Jul 19, 2022 0 30 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Breaking Now| Another Level Track Club meets Governor General Sir C. A. Smith in Fort Lauderdale Airport. BP Breaking| The Royal Bahamas Police Force participating in Domestic Violence Training in Jamaica. The team is led by Chief Superintendent Janet Mckenzie. The Bahamas Embassy in DC held an Independence Day reception this past weekend.The RBPF Pop Band was present to lead the festivities with authentic Bahamian tunes. BP Breaking| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of PLP Stalwart Mama Rosemary Thompson this evening. Mama Thompson turned 97 on July 7th, 2022. May her soul rest in peace. Minister of Tourism Investments & Aviation addressing global staff meeting today: “I feel blessed to be your Minister at this time. Never before have I been more optimistic about our tourism industry than right now”! PHOTO ESSAY: Mrs. Kimberley Morley Greenslade, Senior Manager with The Bahamas Tourist Office (BTO) London, and wife of His Excellency Ellison Greenslade, QPM, Bahamas High Commissioner to Great Britain and Northern Ireland, posted this collage of photos on Facebook on Monday, July 11, with the following narrative:“Today we celebrated our 49th Independence in London with an evensong service at Westminster Abbey, along with staff of BHC, BTO UK and members of the Bahamian Diaspora. HC read the second lesson taken from the Gospel of Matthew 19:23. ( profound🙏)Representing in true colors🇧🇸 handbag, “the Anne Marie” ( Ann Marie Davis ) by @strawworksbypatriciachattiErrings courtesy of cousin Laine (Prince Edward Island)Proud bahamian moment🇧🇸💞