ANOTHER PEDOPHILE GETS AWAY … MALE NURSE GETS OFF THANKS TO DPP FRANKLYN Williams…the second in a week…

Who ga protect da churrin dem around here from the Sexual Offenders!?

Ricardo Dunbar

NASSAU| A male nurse accused of having sexual intercourse with a teen boy will no longer be tried in court.

Ricardo Dunbar was charged with unlawful intercourse with a minor of the same sex in August 2019.

Prosecutors accused the registered nurse at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) of having sexual relations with a 14-year-old boy in June 2019.

However, the case was dropped at the direction of Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Franklyn Williams.

