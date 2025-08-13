No Cabinet Minister in US Indictment

NASSAU| The Government has issued an urgent public alert, strongly refuting claims circulating online that suggest Cabinet Ministers have been indicted in the United States.

Officials say the rumors are entirely false, with no basis in fact, and are warning the public to be cautious about misinformation, especially during a period of heightened political activity.

The widely circulated claims, shared through social media platforms, allege that senior government officials are involved in a U.S. indictment linked to international drug trafficking.

Authorities stress that the misinformation appears to be timed to exploit current political tensions and amplify distrust through sensational and unfounded claims.

The Government’s Rapid Response Unit has been actively working to investigate and dispel such rumors as quickly as possible.

The false allegations gained traction as several individuals—unrelated to the Cabinet—are facing serious charges in the United States.

Among them are Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and former Royal Bahamas Defence Force Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker.

They have been indicted in New York on charges of conspiracy to import cocaine into the U.S., firearms offenses, and abusing their positions of authority.

U.S. prosecutors allege that the group conspired with drug traffickers from Colombia and The Bahamas to smuggle large quantities of cocaine through The Bahamas and into the U.S., using their positions in law enforcement to facilitate the operation.