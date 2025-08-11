Another Bahamian gal arrested by ICE in New Orleans for living there illegally and committing FRAUD AND “THIEFIN” while there!

Shakara Danielle Thompson

NASSAU| Another Bahamian living in the US and behaving badly is now in the hands of ICE.

BP is learning ICE New Orleans arrested Shakara Danielle Thompson on charges of forgery and Larceny, a big word for “thiefin” people’s things without any intent of returning the stolen goods.

Thompson has no status in the US, and thus, we know her family needs to start cleaning up the back room because she will be coming home. Das something eh? Illegals in the Bahamas getting deported and Bahamians living illegally in the US getting sent back home. EVERYONE GERN HOME!

The only task we at BP have now is to find out which Thompson clan in the Bahamas the fraudster and thief is from. So far all sources on that update are mute.

We report yinner decide!