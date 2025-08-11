50 APPREHENSIONS, 21 CONVICTIONS, 25 REPATRIATIONS IN IMMIGRATION OPERATIONS

Migrants detained – file photo

NASSAU| Between August 1 and August 8, immigration operations resulted in 50 apprehensions, 21 court convictions, and the repatriation of 25 individuals to their home country. During the week, the Enforcement Unit conducted targeted apprehension exercises across New Providence, focusing on individuals in breach of the Immigration Act. These operations included routine status checks and responses to public intelligence, and were supported by partner agencies, including the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The public is reminded to ensure that all residency and work permit documents remain current and that individuals residing or working in The Bahamas do so in full compliance with the law.

The Department remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encourages the public to report immigration violations by calling the hotline at (242) 604-0249 or (242) 604-0171/2.