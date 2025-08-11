Tiki Bikini bartender and model in early morning police chase led

Three males arrested in police gun chase

Elias Fritz and two others were arrested in gun chase around 4am this morning. Fritz was the driver!

NASSAU| An early-morning police chase in Nassau ended in gunfire, a crash, and multiple hospitalizations.

Just after 4:30 a.m., officers from Operation Black Scorpion spotted a white Japanese model vehicle speeding without headlights near Ida Street and Robinson Road. Police say the driver refused to stop and opened fire, prompting officers to return fire.

The chase ended on Eastern Road when the vehicle slammed into a utility pole. Three suspects — two 19-year-olds and a 17-year-old — were arrested. One suspect was shot in the buttocks, and all three sustained crash-related injuries.

During the pursuit, another man was found on East Street with gunshot wounds, claiming he was attacked by the same vehicle’s occupants.

Police have not yet provided updates on the conditions of the suspects or the victim. The investigation continues.