North Eleuthera International Airport Saudi Fund for Development Loan Signing & RFP Launch Ceremony – PM Davis remarks…

Remarks by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, September 9, 2024 at the North Eleuthera International Airport Saudi Fund for Development Loan Signing & RFP Launch Ceremony.

Good morning,

Friends, today marks an important chapter for this island, and it is a privilege to witness Eleuthera’s tremendous progress firsthand. This land, rich in heritage and tradition, is now one of the fastest-growing economies in our country. You’ve seen the changes all around—new businesses, thriving tourism, and a brighter future on the horizon.

But what truly matters isn’t just the numbers we celebrate; it’s the people.

It’s the hardworking families who have called Eleuthera home for generations and the younger ones who now see even greater possibilities for their future. The steady rise in air arrivals and international interest isn’t just about visitors coming to enjoy the beauty of Eleuthera; but about all that the Eleutheran people, economy, culture, and environment have to offer the world. And how this island’s strengths will produce growth within the local economy, creating jobs and new opportunities for everyone who calls this island home.

Eleuthera’s strength lies in its people, and together we are building a future that reflects that strength and ambition.

This partnership with the Saudi Fund for Development marks a turning point for Eleuthera and its people. For years, there has been talk about upgrading the North Eleuthera International Airport, but today we are moving from talk to action. This $55 million investment is about unlocking Eleuthera’s potential and ensuring that its people can fully benefit from the island’s rapid growth.

The upgrade to the airport means a stronger local economy, more jobs, and greater opportunities for businesses. By enhancing the airport’s capacity to handle more visitors, we are directly supporting the tourism sector, which is at the heart of Eleuthera’s economy. This investment will help bring in more international flights, increase connectivity to the rest of The Bahamas, and open up new avenues for local entrepreneurs.

The partnership with the Saudi Fund for Development allows us to move forward with confidence. Their support, coupled with the low interest rate of 2.5%, ensures that we can deliver on this long-awaited project in a way that is both sustainable and beneficial for the people of Eleuthera.

For the residents of Eleuthera, this airport represents progress. It signifies that the growth of this island is being matched by the necessary investments to improve daily life. Easier travel, increased economic activity, and more opportunities for employment are just a few of the immediate benefits this project will bring.

This is part of a larger plan to ensure that Eleuthera, and all the Family Islands, are equipped for the future. Construction has already started on a new airport in Cat Island, and 14 more airports are slated for development across the country. This is about building for today and tomorrow, ensuring that our islands have the infrastructure to support growth and prosperity for generations to come.

As Eleuthera continues to grow, we recognize that rapid development comes with its own set of challenges. The increase in economic activity and the rise in population have strained our utility services, particularly electricity and water. These growing pains are not unique to Eleuthera, but they are challenges that we are fully committed to addressing.

In recent months, we’ve heard the outcry about the power and water situation. Your cries have not fallen on deaf ears. No Bahamian should have to live without reliable water and electricity – not in 2024. This problem has been going on for far too many years and too many administrations have put in place stopgap measures without fixing the problem at its core. Just like a festering wound can’t be cured by simply placing a bandage on it, Eleuthera’s power and water issues cannot be solved with short-term, band-aid solutions. The government is taking aggressive steps to improve service delivery across Eleuthera and Harbour Island. Just last month, on August 13th, BPL began the ambitious task of commissioning two long-overdue generators, each capable of producing 2.5 megawatts. One of the generators is already operational. The other is expected to be up and running by the end of this week.

These upgrades will almost double Harbour Island’s power generation capacity, drastically reducing the likelihood of load shedding.

Our goal is to ensure that by the end of September, there will be no more power shortages across Eleuthera. BPL is working tirelessly with teams from Long Island, Eleuthera, and New Providence, and we are making sure that no power station in Eleuthera will lack sufficient generation capacity.

Water supply has also been a concern for many of you, with Eleuthera’s rapid growth post-COVID putting additional pressure on an aging infrastructure. To address this, the Water and Sewerage Corporation has over $7 million in capital works already in progress, with more projects in the pipeline. This includes major investments in new water storage facilities, pipeline upgrades, and infrastructure repairs. We’ve already seen improvements at key locations like Spanish Wells and Tarpum Bay, and we are adding new storage capacity at Harbour Island, Bogue, and the Naval Base.

This problem has existed for a long time. But it is now up to this administration to solve it. This is about providing a real solution to the problem. We’re not concerned with political gimmicks – like those who seek to gain political points from your pain by giving out water bottles but they didn’t see fit to take action to fix this problem when they were in power.

Short-term political gestures don’t fix long-term problems. Eleuthera needed real action years ago. Instead, the problems were left to grow.

This government isn’t interested in quick fixes or political stunts. We are committed to providing long-term solutions. The work we are doing with BPL and the Water and Sewerage Corporation is part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure reliable access to both electricity and clean water for every resident of Eleuthera. Our focus is on making sure that these services are stable and sustainable, not just for today, but for the future.

We must put the people of Eleuthera first, ensuring that the foundation is being laid for continued growth and progress for generations to come.

As Eleuthera continues to grow, we are entering a new era—one where we are not just reacting to the challenges of development, but actively shaping the future. The progress we’ve made and the investments we are securing are setting the foundation for long-term, sustainable growth.

The challenges we’ve faced with electricity, water, and infrastructure are real, but so are the solutions we are putting in place. This government is not just here to manage crises; we are here to build an Eleuthera that thrives for the long term. Our commitment to sustainable development is reflected in every action we take—from the airport upgrades to the improvements in utilities and the broader infrastructural developments across this island.

The vision is simple: to move beyond these growing pains and ensure that Eleuthera has what it needs to support its people and its economy for years to come. This means making sure that your water runs, your lights stay on, and that Eleuthera remains an attractive place to live, work, and visit.

We must move quickly to fix today’s problems and focus on preparing Eleuthera for the future.

As I recognise so many faces in the audience today, I want to remind each of you that we are creating a stronger, more resilient Eleuthera—one that is ready to embrace the opportunities of tomorrow with confidence and pride. The road ahead still presents challenges, but this administration is committed to ensuring that Eleuthera moves forward, stronger than ever, towards a future of sustainable development.

Thank you.