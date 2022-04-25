Office Of The Spouse of The Prime Minister

Ann Marie Davis welcomed to Baha Mar’s 5th year anniversary.

NASSAU| Baha Mar celebrated its 5th Anniversary on Thursday April 21st.Heading the invited guest list were First Lady Ann Marie Davis who represented her husband Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis.

Also attending were Attorney General Hon Ryan Pinder, Mrs. Ivy Cassar President of Equity Bank and Trust, Chinese Ambassador Excellency Gingli, Sir Baltron Bethel, Acting Director General of Tourism Latia Duncombe and former Director General, Joy Jibrilu, and Mr. and Mrs Hubert Minnis, former Prime Minister of the Bahamas.