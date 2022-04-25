UB President-Elect Visits Minister for Grand Bahama…

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas — University of The Bahamas President-Elect Dr. Erik Rolland visited Grand Bahama on Friday where he had the opportunity to meet with the Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey.

During the courtesy call, several matters were discussed, including a new initiatives by the Ministry for Grand Bahama. Redevelopment of downtown, Freeport and the new home of UB North in the Kipling Center was discussed as it will have some retail space and provide many entrepreneurs with opportunities for growth. Minister Moxey said it is the vision for Grand Bahama to be the home of maritime, as well as entertainment and innovation. With the establishment of UB North in the heart of downtown, they also discussed a few other ideas that could spark economic growth.

Shown from left during the courtesy call are: Keturah Babb, UB North; Dr. Ian Strachan, Executive Vice-President of University of The Bahamas and President of UB North; Dr. Rolland; Minister Moxey; Harcourt Brown, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama; and Dr. Keith Russell, Board of Trustees, University of The Bahamas. (BIS Photos/Andrew Miller)