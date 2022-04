Davis powerfully returns Regatta Season to the country after a two year absence…

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C meets his deputy and MP for for Ragged Island and Exuma Chester Cooper as he touches down at the Exuma Regatta 2022!

April 23, 2022 George Town Exuma Regatta park finale night of the Ragatta, Deputy to the General Governor Cynthia Pratt, Prime Minister the Hon Philip Davis, Deputy Prime Minister, the Hon .I. Chester Cooper and other Government Officials attended the event.

National Family Island Regatta Class C & E Championship, April 21-23, 2022 in George Town, Exuma: Enjoying the sailing on beautiful waters. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)