Police is looking for Long Island MP general…

NASSAU| While the FNM falls into disrepair in the last few months of the failed Minnis Administration, police are now gathering files and looking for people attached to some serious allegations.

Bahamian police are looking for a major general in the island of Long Island community. Joann Knowles a major general of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson.

She you would recall was landed major contracts out of the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Police issued a wanted posted for Knowles over the weekend.

Byelection in Long Island is coming!

