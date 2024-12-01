Once again the name of the former and currect police officers indicted and in New York under arrest…

DARRIN ALEXANDER ROKER and ELVIS NATHANIEL CURTIS, Chief Superintendent

NEW YORK| Once again the United States Investigators of the DEA office along with Bahamian detectives began tracking and investigating these men of the uniform branch from MAY 2021! ALL NOW INDICTED by United States federal authorities in New York.

ELVIS NATHANIEL CURTIS, Chief Superintendent;

PRINCE ALBERT SYMONETTE, RBPF Sergeant;

RICARDO ADOLPHUS DAVIS, government official;

DARRIN ALEXANDER ROKER, Chief Petty Officer RBDF;

WILLIAM SIMEON, a/k/a “Harvey Smith,” a/k/a “William Jacques,” a/k/a “Romeo Russell,” a/k/a “Dario Rolle,” drug trafficker;

THEODORE NATHANIEL ADDERLEY, a/k/a “Blue,” drug trafficker;

JOSHUA McDONALD SCAVELLA,

a/k/a “Cow,” pilot;

DAVON REVION KHAIM ROLLE, maritime drug trafficker;

DARREN ARTHUR FERGUSON, a/k/a “Hubba,”, pilot;

DOMONICK DELANCY, pilot;

and DONALD FREDERICK FERGUSON II, a/k/a “DJ,” a/k/a “Billy,” pilot