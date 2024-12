NASSAU| Bahamas Press is right now reporting a traffic fatality unfolding at Wulff Road and Union Village. Now we understand a male pedestrian was walking west when he was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain on the scene.

Meanwhile a second vehicle hit the pedestrian a second time but stayed on the scene of the accident and reported the incident. The male was in his late 40s early 50s. He died on scene.

The incident unfolded shortly after 9pm.