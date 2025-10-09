Outgoing postal mail to the United States of America

Postal Service.

STATEMENT: The Post Office Department wishes to advise members of the public that mail destined for the United States of America (USA) is not being accepted by our partner airline.

In August, the US administration enacted an executive order that ended the global import tariff exemption on low-value parcels.

Reportedly, the refusal of our partner airline to accept outgoing mail for the USA is due to the imposition of a 15 percent tariff on all mail entering the USA.

In an effort to seek clarification and achieve a resolution on this matter, the Ministry of Energy and Transport has raised the tariff with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is important to note that the tariff was also raised during the Universal Postal Congress, a gathering of over 190 countries that was recently held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Currently, the Ministry is working with the Post Office Department to prepare a full report on the backlog of all outgoing US mail.

The Ministry of Energy and Transport will continue to monitor this matter and work with our partners to achieve a workable solution.

Further updates will be provided to the Bahamian public as more information becomes

available.

7th October 2025

Ministry of Energy & Transport

Commonwealth of The Bahamas