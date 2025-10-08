Public Servants march on Government as Parliament Opens – PM Davis Addressed CROWD!

PM Philip Davis KC along with Belinda Wilson and Kimsley Ferguson address public workers.

NASSAU| With almost 60 Union Agreements signed under the Davis Administration hundreds of union members were still chanting behind barricades on Bay Street after marching from Market Street to Bay Street this morning.

The workers say they want their money even after the Davis Government hired almost 3,000 new Public Officers and regularized hundreds more who have been contracted for years.

Prime Minister Philip Davis emerged from the House of Assembly holding hands with BPSU President Kimsley Ferguson and BUT President Belinda Wilson. Davis promised workers they will get their money before Christmas, adding it is from his heart.

FNM leaders marched with the crowds and protested on Bay Street. Ah Well!

