PHA Responds to Social Media Report Alleging Postponement of Surgery Due to Operating Theatre Air Conditioning Systems

PMH.

STATEMENT:The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) acknowledges a recent social media post alleging that a surgical procedure for a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patient at the Princess Margaret

Hospital (PMH) was postponed due to air conditioning challenges in the main operating theatres.

Management advises that it has not received any reports of emergency surgical procedures being cancelled as a result of technical challenges, including air conditioning, which are actively being addressed in the affected areas. However, to ensure uninterrupted emergency surgical care, we have liaised with our partner, who has agreed and provided access to theatre space when necessary.

It is important to emphasize that delays in surgical procedures may occur for various reasons, including a patient’s clinical readiness at the time, and are not always attributable to technical factors, even when such challenges may exist concurrently.

Patients or their relatives who have concerns are encouraged to contact our Patient Care Representatives or reach us through the hospital’s Client Feedback Line at (242) 825-3438.