House Chaplain Valentino Williams is PLP Dark Horse in Golden Isles

Minister Valentino Williams

NASSAU| As potential candidates are set to be interviewed at PLP HQ this evening, Bahamas Press is right now learning a DARK HORSE could become the candidate for the Golden Isles seat.

We are learning that popular preacher, House Chaplain Valentino Williams could be the next Member of Parliament for the Golden Isles seat.

The looming by-election came following the sudden passing of Cabinet Minister Vaughn Miller. That by election could be called any day following the State Funeral on October 24th.

News of Williams entry into the group of potential candidates has deepened the interest of the PLP in that part of the community.

Williams is a highly respected candidate with popular name recognition and roots in the Golden Isles constituency. His name floated as the potential successor of Minister Vaughn Miller; particularly following Mr Miller’s announcement to not offer for the upcoming General Elections.

BP can confirm Senator Darron Pickstock, D’Anate Small, Joe Johnson and Brianelle Cartwright are all professional candidates set to be considered by the PLP in interviews this evening.

