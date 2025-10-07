Southwest Cathedral Church of God Minister Rev’d Marian Pinder passes…

Rev’d Marina Pinder passes

NASSAU| Another warrior in the gospel has left us.

Bahamas Press is now learning Southwest Church of God Cathedral is set to announce the sudden passing of Rev’d Marian Pinder.

She was a nurse by profession who worked at the Bahamas National Drug Council working to curb abuses.

Rev’d Pinder was a vibrant member of the Southwest Church of God Cathedral and served in many of the Church of God divisions around the country.

For some Forty-five (45) years Rev’d Pinder served the church faithfully at East Street Extension Sunday School, Kemp Road Mission, Bain Town COG, Chippingham COG, and Southwest Cathedral COG; Student Christian Movement and National Singles Ministries Bahamas just to name a few.

Back in 2023 Southwest Cathedral honoured Rev’d Pinder for her many years of christian leadership and witness to the Body of Christ.

BP sends our condolences to her family especially her sister Rev’d Patricia on her passing.

May she rest n peace.