PLP to interview four while the FNM meet to look at donations to consider running in Golden Isles By-election

FNM executives to meet to examine crumbling finances and piss-poor support as a by-election looms!

Senator Darron Pickstock, D’Anate Small, Joe Johnson and Brianelle Cartwright

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning more information about the four strong PLP candidates set to be interviewed by the Candidates Committee this week.

BP can confirm Senator Darron Pickstock, D’Anate Small, Joe Johnson and Brianelle Cartwright are all professional candidates now being considered by the PLP following the passing of Cabinet Minister Vaughn Miller.

We know there will be a by-election any time following the State Funeral for the late Minister on October 24th, and most likely before Christmas. But that is PM Davis’ call and not BP.

We also know FNMs will meet soon to consider the financial consequences to run ratified candidate Brian Brown. Infighting, lack of resources, piss-poor coordination and historical facts of losing a by-elections has caused the FNM to become scared of running a candidate.

In the last three by-elections the Progressive Liberal Party has won all three with the FNM being defeated whether the party was in Government or Opposition. This is not good.

Acting Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson told the press his department is ready to deliver a fair and efficient by-election in Golden Isles, insisting preparations are in place.

Readers should also note the PLP Gold Rush Tsunami Machine is expected to host a Linkup Rally tonight for south central New Providence constituencies.

