Senior Pastor of The New St. Paul’s Baptist Church Rev’d Dr. Robert “Bobby” Colebrooke passes

Dr. Robert “Bobby” Colebrooke

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning of the passing of Rev’d Dr. Robert “Bobby” Colebrooke today. He you should know is the senior pastor of the 95 year old historic The New St. Paul’s Baptist Church on Blue Hill Road and Bias Street.

He was a very good popular musician, who organized music during independence (Independence Bahamas).

Pastor Colebrook studied theology at the American Baptist Theological Seminary, in Nashville, Tennessee. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in biblical theological studies and a minor in humanities.

Colebrook was elected pastor, and has been in the preaching ministry for over 42 years, having pastored for 36 years.

He was the moderator of the Morning Star Baptist Association and ministered at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Nashville, Tennessee.

Today we at BP extend condolences to his wife, the former Tonia Humes and three children – Robert Lerond Jr., Bobbeth and Torianne.

May he rest in peace.