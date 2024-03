Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin marched with students at the Peace March and Rally on Southern Recreation Grounds.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training along with public and private schools conducted a ‘Peace Begins with Me’ National Youth Peace March and Rally, March 15, 2024, with the march beginning mid-morning at Southern Recreation Grounds (pictured), proceeding through Chapel and Meadow streets, Nassau and West Bay streets to Clifford Park for the peace rally into the afternoon. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)