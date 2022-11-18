PHA Received Donation of 16 Respirators from Lyford Cay Club

NASSAU| The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) received sixteen (16) ‘respirators’ donated by the Lyford Cay Club on Wednesday.

The DeVilbiss Healthcare 5-Liter Oxygen Concentrators (respirators) were officially handed over to the PHA in a brief ceremony held at the Lyford Cay Club.

Making the presentation on behalf of the Lyford Cay Club were Mrs. Helen McBride, Managing Director, Mrs. F. Patricia Leonard, Chair, Executive Committee and Board of Governors, Mr. Bruno A. Roberts, Deputy Chairman, Executive Committee and Board of Governors, Mr. Peter McGuire, Chief Financial Officer and Mrs. Janette E. Smith, Director of Member Relations.

Lyford Cay Club Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Peter Maguire, recalled the team coming together to donate the respirators they had in storage. “We saw an article in the paper regarding the increase in respiratory illnesses, especially among children, and the need for equipment at PMH,” said Maguire. “I immediately contacted members of the board that were very thrilled at the opportunity we had to utilize the equipment to provide a service to the hospital.”

“It is our pleasure to offer PHA these respirators,” said Lyford Cay Club Executive Committee Chair Mrs. Patricia Leonard. “We saw the need and are very grateful that we could give you the opportunity to use them to help the people of The Bahamas.”

Accepting the donation on behalf of the PHA were Managing Director Aubynette Rolle and Board Chairman Andrew Edwards and PHA Foundation Director, Alana Major. Mrs. Rolle noted, “The compact model of oxygen concentrator is ideal as a portable solution for supplemental oxygen supply. Our recent experience with the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for portable and flexible solutions to meet patient needs.”

She expressed the PHA’s gratitude for the donation further advising, “Some in the public may be aware of a recent advisory issued by the PHA resulting from an increase in cases of paediatric respiratory infections. Needless to say, today’s donation is not only significant but timely.”

The oxygen concentrators were collected by the PHA’s Supplies Management Agency and will be deployed throughout the Authority’s institutions.