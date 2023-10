Boat accident on Grand Bahama

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) advises that Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) has responded to the Grand Cay boat incident.

At present, sixteen (16) patients have been identified including three (3) pediatric patients. Five (5) patients have been admitted to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH).

Consultant Specialists will review these patients and update relatives going forward.

Any further inquiries regarding this incident should be directed to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.