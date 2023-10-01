Second 12th grader died Sunday morning following a heart attack – this time on Eleuthera

Chykino “Kenny” Thompson, 17

ELEUTHERA| Students from Central Eleuthera High are facing the loss of their fellow student Master Chykino “Kenny” Thompson aged 17 years.

Thompson passed away early Sunday morning after he had serious breathing problems and later suffered a heart attack.

This comes just days following the sudden death of Queen’s College Headboy Master Dario Anthony Rahming Jr, who collapsed and died while at a sports event on the campus Saturday morning.

These incidents have been increasing around the world lately and we at BP are beginning to get concerned.

Bahamas Press sends our condolences to the Thompson family on the passing of Kenny and we pray that his soul rest in peace.