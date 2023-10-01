43 FOREIGN NATIONALS CONVICTED IN THE MAGISTRATE’S COURT

file photo

NASSAU| Acting on numerous complaints, Immigration officers from the Enforcement and K-9 Units conducted an apprehension exercise throughout the streets of New Providence that resulted in forty-three (43) foreign nationals being arraigned on Tuesday, 26th September 2023 in Magistrate’s Court #5 before Magistrate Raquel Whyms, for various immigration offences.

On the charge of Illegal Landing; twenty-three (23) Haitian nationals pled guilty and were convicted and fined $300.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

Additionally, on the charge of Overstaying; four (4) Ecaudorean nationals pled guilty and were convicted and fined $500.00 or, in default of payment, serve two weeks at (BDOCS). One (1) Jamaican national pled guilty and was convicted and fined $3,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve three months at (BDOCS) and fifteen (15) Haitian nationals pled guilty and were convicted with fines ranging from $1,000.00 – $3,000.00 or, in default of payment, imprisonment ranging from two months to six months at (BDOCS).

Upon payment of all fines and completion of sentences, all migrants were ordered to be turned over to the Department of Immigration for deportation.

The public is reminded that the Department is committed to executing our mandate to ensure compliance with Statute Laws of our country.