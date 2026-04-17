PHILIP DAVIS: WITH THE NEW HOSPITAL, WE ARE BUILDING BETTER HEALTHCARE FOR ALL

PM PHILIP Davis KC along with Minister Michael Darville and China’s Ambassador to the Bahamas Yan Jiarong

NASSAU| The Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis, announced a new step in healthcare reforms, emphasizing that the country can no longer rely on a system designed for a different era.

In remarks made during the groundbreaking ceremony for a new hospital, Davis pointed out that the existing Princess Margaret Hospital, built in the 1950s, was designed for a much smaller population and a very different era of medicine.

“A modern state cannot continue to rely on a system designed for another time. Today’s demands are far greater than what this hospital was ever meant to carry,” Davis said.

He stressed that the construction of the new hospital is only part of a broader government plan to create a more efficient and accessible healthcare system.

“Today matters. We broke ground on a new hospital – just one part of the work this government is doing to build a system that works better, reaches further, and supports people when they need it most,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, the new approach focuses on early prevention and detection of diseases in order to save lives and reduce pressure on healthcare facilities.

“This means catching high blood pressure before it becomes a stroke. Helping diabetics manage their condition earlier. Detecting cancer when it can still be successfully treated,” Davis stated.

The Prime Minister added that the government is also working to bring healthcare services closer to citizens through local clinics, mobile screenings, and improved access across the Family Islands.

“That is the kind of healthcare system I am committed to continuing to build,” the Prime Minister of The Bahamas said.