Fashion Designer Nolan Carey and RBDF officer escapes death following early Saturday morning

Fashion Designer Nolan Carey

NASSAU| Bahamian Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, April 18, 2026, at a business establishment located in the vicinity of Verbena and Rosedale Streets. Two men, ages 25 and 48, were injured and later discharged.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 4:00 a.m., an armed male suspect, described as having his face partially covered with a white cloth, approached a group of men gathered outside the establishment and opened fire, discharging multiple shots. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

As a result of the incident, one victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg, while the other (a serving member of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force) was shot in the left hand and chest area.

One of the injured men drove himself to the hospital, while the second was transported by private vehicle before police arrived. The establishment also sustained damage to the front door and a side window.

Officers later visited the hospital but were unable to interview the victims at the time, as they were receiving medical treatment. Both men were last reported to be in stable condition and released.

The investigation into this matter continues.