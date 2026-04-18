Pintard to be forced to step down as leader following the May 12th General Elections!

Cartwright, Pintard and Sands all set to be rejected by the People of the Bahamas in HISTORIC MAY 12th GENERAL ELECTIONS!

Shanendon Cartwright, Michael Pintard and Duane Sands

NASSAU| Higher-ups deep inside the Free National Movement tell BP Michael Pintard will be forced out of the leadership of the FNM on the night of May 12, following the General Elections.

Sources deep inside the mechanics of the party are already feeling the BLUE WAVE TSUNAMI that is being felt across the country.

FNMs, in a desperate move, decided to organize a concert for this weekend, but the communication around it is still not loud. FNMs cannot tell us if the concert is still on or if it has been cancelled.

This Sunday the FNM had planned a National Church Service to be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church for the 9 am service. But even reports of that event have gone quiet after one church member began “CUSSIN” over the event disrupting the divine regular worship service. WELL, WHAT IS THIS?

Last night the children were out at the Abaco FNM Rally but the grownups looked like they were already wearing pampers as only a handful of FNM supporters showed up at that flopped event.

The FNM has lacked creativity and branding abilities this election season with multiple themes, little jingles and an unclear narrative that have yet to catch the mood of the electorate who are CHOOSING PROGRESS!

Pintard led the FNM into two solid defeats during the by-elections. Once again, on May 12th, FNMs say they would have had enough of the downgrade of the Party under Pintard, who fought against FNMs for four years and brought a weak-legged Canadian to battle in the campaign over longtime FNMs like Desmand Bannister and Carl Bethel.

“After this Cut-a@@ by the PLP, we will go back into the woods and regroup our party and try to better our chances in 2031; hopefully with a strong leader and a unified group!” the source said.

Just 24 Days to GO to May 12!

We report yinner decide!