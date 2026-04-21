PM DAVIS: PLP COULD MAKE HISTORY WITH FIRST BACK-TO-BACK WIN IN NEARLY 30 YEARS

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Davis told supporters at yesterday’s Rally for Progress that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) could make history by becoming the first administration in nearly 30 years to win two consecutive terms in office.

Speaking at Bahamas Beach Soccer Stadium, Davis urged voters to back the PLP and reject what he described as the opposition Free National Movement’s plan to “stop, cancel and review.”

The Prime Minister used the windy conditions during the rally as a symbol of momentum, telling supporters that “the good Lord is preparing us to ride that wave,” suggesting growing public support ahead of the elections.

He also criticized the opposition, claiming their low turnout and the behavior of some candidates showed increasing pressure within their ranks.

Davis said the upcoming vote presents a clear choice for Bahamians, expressing confidence that the PLP is on course for a historic second straight mandate.