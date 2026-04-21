PINTARD CALLS FOR REMOVAL OF ELECTORAL OFFICIALS, CITES CONCERNS OVER FRAUDULENT VOTER CARDS

PINTARD WANTS Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson and Returning Officer Neil Campbell – HE STARTING TO LOSE IT PEOPLE! HE DON’T HAVE POWER AND WANT TO THROW AWAY THE DEMOCRATIC PROCESS!

Michael Pintard, Harrison Thompson and Neil Campbell

NASSAU| Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has called for the immediate removal of Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson and Returning Officer Neil Campbell, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral system in The Bahamas.

Speaking at a press conference at the Free National Movement headquarters on Mackey Street, Pintard cited multiple cases involving individuals allegedly found with fraudulent voter’s cards, arguing that the Parliamentary Registration Department (PRD) requires new leadership to restore public confidence.

“The integrity of the vote register is the direct responsibility of those charged with administering it,” Pintard said, adding that confidence in the electoral system cannot be rebuilt while current officials remain in office.

He further stressed that any new appointees must be competent and independent, stating they should not be influenced by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government or hold conflicted loyalties.

Pintard also accused the current administration of failing to adequately safeguard Bahamian passports and other national identification documents, warning of what he described as a growing crisis involving illegal migration and fraudulent documentation.

He pointed to a recent incident in which a foreign national was reportedly found in possession of two Bahamian voter’s cards, assigned to different constituencies. The matter, he said, has been reported to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“This is what the Free National Movement has been warning our country about since 2022,” Pintard said, adding that a vote for the PLP would result in no meaningful change, while a vote for the FNM would lead to reforms and the removal of corrupting influences in the system.

His comments come amid recent reports that a Haitian woman and a Parliamentary Registration Department employee were charged in connection with the discovery of fake voter’s cards.

The FNM has also previously raised concerns that individuals found with fraudulent identification documents were listed on the official voter register.

Meanwhile, the PRD has maintained that continuous efforts are being made to clean and verify the voter register, including scrutineering exercises in constituencies where issues have been identified.