PINTARD IS SETTING THE CAMPAIGN TONE FOR A DEFEAT, HERE IS WHY

Since gaining independence over 50 years ago, The Bahamas has maintained a highly secure electoral process with flawless, peaceful transitions of power. The system consistently delivers high voter turnouts, often between 85 and 90 percent, and is regularly validated by international observers.

In the current election campaign, the Free National Movement (FNM) has abandoned policy discussions, relying instead on baseless rhetoric about “stolen elections.” Facing low public support and recent by-election losses, the opposition is clearly using these conspiracy theories as an anticipatory alibi for their expected defeat at the polls.

EVEN INGRAHAM DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM CURRENT FNM LEADERSHIP

The most significant blow to the FNM’s narrative comes from within its own historical ranks. Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham has practically distanced himself from the current leadership’s paranoia regarding the voter register. Instead of crying fraud, Ingraham pragmatically explained that registry discrepancies are standard administrative issues, primarily caused by citizens failing to update their addresses when moving.

By defending the procedural reality of the Parliamentary Registration Department, Ingraham neutralized his own party’s fabricated crisis, a point Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe recently echoed to definitively shut down the opposition’s claims.

THE REAL CRISIS: SHRINKING SUPPORT AND INTERNAL PANIC

The FNM’s pivot to election-doubting directly correlates with their crumbling momentum on the ground. Rather than a flawed electoral system, the opposition’s true crisis is rooted in deep internal leadership divisions and a noticeable inability to outline a coherent policy platform.

This is more than evident with their consistently poor polling numbers, but also at their recent political rallies, which have suffered from remarkably low attendance and a lack of grassroots energy. Also hard data confirms this shrinking voter base, highlighted by their crushing defeat in the November 2023 West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election.

So, when a political organization struggles to mobilize crowds or win key districts, attacking the referee becomes its only remaining strategy. The “stolen election” rhetoric is merely a calculated smokescreen to excuse an impending defeat. Pintard is already focused on May 13th and his press conference after the defeat, rather than using the campaign period to present his platform.

On the other hand, the Bahamian electoral machinery remains structurally secure, fully transparent, and completely capable of delivering a reliable democratic outcome, as it has for over 50 years.