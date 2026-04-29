Deputy Leader of the FNM Shanendon Cartwright SHALL BE DEFEATED in St. James

THREE FNM TOP LEADERS INCLUDING MICHAEL PINTARD WILL NOT RETURN TO PARLIAMENT ON MAY 20th

Trouble head for Pintard and Cartwright

NASSAU| Amidst serious scandals out of the Roads and Parks records, FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright shall be defeated in the new constituency of St. James.

Bahamas Press now reviewing internal data deep inside the FNM confirms Cartwright will be the first of three FNM leaders to fall in this general election.

Early polling data confirms Cartwright shall be defeated by some 623 votes and is trailing behind Strong Man and Incoming MP Owen Wells, the PLP candidate. Wells leads right now by 12.1% just hours before Early Voting on Thursday, and just 12 days into the May 12th General Election.

Now BP remind FNMs that we are in every one of their chatrooms and Internal DATA Centers. BP is also in all high level meeting rooms of the FNM, just as we are the fly on the wall of the Davis Cabinet, and we can tell you ALL IS NOT WELL IN THE FNM CAMP!

Finger pointing and the blame games have already sparked concerns deep inside the camp of the FNM and we can tell you Shanendon Cartwright will not be the only member of the FNM LEADERSHIP TEAM not making it to Parliament come May 20th.

All we say is read and enjoy! THANKS!

We report yinner decide!