PM DAVIS WARNS PINTARD TO STOP ‘CRAZY ANTICS’ AND BE ‘GRACEFUL LOSERS’

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Davis has issued a warning to opposition leader Michael Pintard, calling on him to stop what he described as “crazy antics” and to avoid disrupting the electoral process ahead of the advance poll scheduled for April 30.

Speaking at a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) rally at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium, Davis said incidents from previous elections must not be repeated.

“Please, I urge our opponents to respect the dignity of the day. Stop the crazy antics we have seen in the two by-elections during this term. Crazy Junkanoo dancing is one thing, but do not try to disrupt the electoral process. There is no need for fussing, fighting, and carrying on,” he said.

“We only have one Bahamas, so let us act accordingly. Try to be, I guess, graceful losers.”

His comments come as the Free National Movement raises concerns about the voter register and calls for international election observers.

Davis previously criticized Pintard’s appeal to the United States for election observers, calling it inappropriate and outside established procedures.

The Prime Minister also referred to last year’s election process in Golden Isles, where tensions reportedly arose over the handling of election materials.

He argued that an FNM victory would lead to a return of political instability and conflict.

Davis also renewed criticism of the opposition’s housing policy, questioning the feasibility of its pledge to build 5,000 homes.

“I hope they’re not relying on the candidate from Garden Hills to build those homes. A few years ago, he was supposed to build environmentally friendly, affordable homes. He was given Crown land but hasn’t built a single home,” he said, referring to Rick Fox.

He also criticized the FNM’s policy proposals for single mothers, saying they lack broader social support measures.

“There are no plans for maternity leave, no plan to reduce the cost of diapers or food, no plan to improve maternity services in hospitals. Just giving people a few dollars a month and calling it a solution,” Davis said.

The Prime Minister also took aim at the FNM’s proposal for a national lottery.

“They want to turn the Treasury into a numbers house, with private operators making profits from it. What they are not saying is which of their wealthy friends will actually hit the jackpot,” he said.