THE BAHAMAS GOVERNMENT TO COVER ELECTRICITY DEBT FOR AFFECTED ISLANDS

Electricity Grid!

NASSAU| The Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas announced that it has intervened to resolve a long-standing electricity billing issue affecting residents of Grand Cay and Moore’s Island in the Abaco region.

According to the official statement, the problem dates back to the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian and was further exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hurricane destroyed significant portions of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) infrastructure, while pandemic-related restrictions disrupted normal operations, including bill collection and access to banking services.

During that period, residents in these remote communities faced serious hardships, including restricted movement, disrupted services, and ongoing efforts to rebuild their homes and businesses.

The Government noted that, based on information received, under the previous Free National Movement (FNM) administration, some consumers were told they would not be required to pay their bills during that time. However, while residents relied on those assurances, balances continued to accumulate in BPL’s billing system, resulting in an additional financial burden.

“This created an unfair burden on consumers who acted in good faith, while also dealing with the impacts of the hurricane, displacement, and the pandemic,” the statement said.

The Government maintains that these accumulated debts were caused by circumstances beyond the control of ordinary consumers and emphasized that families should not face the risk of disconnection due to bills incurred during a period when the system was unable to function normally.

Following a review, authorities decided to protect affected consumers by absorbing the eligible accumulated balances through an arrangement between the Government of The Bahamas and BPL. This, they said, will allow for a fair resolution without placing further strain on residents.

The Government added that the measure reflects the Davis administration’s commitment to fairness, consumer protection, and the responsible resolution of inherited issues.