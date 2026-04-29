PM Davis:  Opportunity Hub focused on Trade and Access to Global Markets marks ‘an important step forward for our country’

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis takes part in the Opportunity Hub focused on Trade and Access to Global Markets, on April 24, 2026, at the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – During his Official Remarks at the Opportunity Hub focused on Trade and Access to Global Markets, on April 24, 2026, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis stated, that morning his Government was marking an important step forward for our country – one that has been a long time in coming.

“We put forward for public consultation a comprehensive National Trade Policy in February of 2022, quite soon after coming into office,” he stated at the event held at the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium.

“We made trade an early priority – even as we were addressing multiple crises – because we understood how important it was to create a new post-pandemic economic strategy – to grow our economy, to reduce our dependence on imports, to create more Bahamian success stories, and to situate trade within our larger plan for national development,” he added.

Among those present at the event, that was hosted in partnership with the Bahamas Trade Commission, were Commission Chairman Senator Barry Griffin; British High Commissioner to The Bahamas Her Excellency Smita Rossetti; Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Her Excellency Yan Jiarong; and several stakeholders, participants and high-school students.

Prime Minister Davis noted that, for the first time, The Bahamas had “a clear roadmap” to manage trade more strategically and to improve the competitiveness of Bahamian businesses.

“We want to build on our natural strengths in areas such as fisheries, creative industries, natural products, and high‑value services, even as we deepen the linkages between tourism and local producers,” he said. “That is the work now underway across our ministries and agencies.”

Prime Minister Davis added: “As I think we all agree, these are very interesting times in which to live and, of course, govern. There is great potential for small countries like ours – although of course, along with everyone else, we are also navigating significant uncertainties. What I believe – and this belief animates our policy decisions – is that we should never set our sights low.”

He stated that he knew that The Bahamas “can thrive, and not just survive, in these changing times.”

“We led an economic recovery that created thousands of new jobs – now we need to create thousands more, and good ones, so people can do more than just get by,” Prime Minister Davis said. “We need more ownership opportunities for Bahamians – we need more Bahamian innovators and entrepreneurs.”

He added: “We are working to create the conditions that foster economic success – our energy reforms and our infrastructure investments are nationwide efforts, unprecedented in scale. And of course, we are investing in our people – because preparing Bahamians for emerging opportunities is the best way to build a bigger, more inclusive economy.

“Our Opportunity Hub is a single point of access for the many initiatives developed across different Ministries and agencies, including Upskill Bahamas, the National Apprenticeship Programme, the National Youth Guard – all new programmes developed during our term – as well as grants, financing, mentoring, and access to expertise.”

Prime Minister Davis stated that, of course, trade and diplomacy were also important tools in creating new opportunities for Bahamians, adding, “that’s how we help Bahamians compete beyond our borders”.

“When we expand trade, we create new revenue streams for Bahamian businesses; we encourage innovation and competition, and; we reduce our dependency on limited markets,” he stated.

Prime Minister Davis added: “The Bahamas Trade Commission, which advises the government on trade policy and connects Bahamian entrepreneurs to global opportunities, is advancing a National Trade Diversification Strategy, to identify new regions and sectors for growth, and a National Export Strategy, to create a structured pathway for Bahamian businesses to become export-ready, including support for scaling operations and entering into international markets.

“In addition, as many of you know, the Trade Commission is steering our PricePal Initiative – which is a technology-driven platform designed to increase price transparency, lower the cost of living, and empower consumers.”

Prime Minister Davis announced that his Government was introducing the Bahamas Trade Commission digital platform that day, which featured a comprehensive Trade Resources Page designed to support Bahamian businesses.

“This website is a central access point for trade, business, and global opportunity,” he noted.

“It brings together in one place financing and funding opportunities; trade missions and international events; import and export guidance; market intelligence and analysis, and practical toolkits for doing business locally and internationally,” Prime Minister Davis added.

He continued: “For the small business owner, it answers the question, “How do I grow into a bigger business?” For the entrepreneur, it provides visibility into new opportunities. For the professional, it shows how your skills can be exported beyond The Bahamas. Perhaps the very skills you gained via participating in Upskill Bahamas, in which more than 14,000 Bahamians are now enrolled.

“Our goal is a shift in mindset – from “What can I do here?” to “Where in the world can I compete from here?”.”

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that his Government knew that, to move the dial on exports, it has to make it easier for Bahamian entrepreneurs to “find opportunities, understand requirements, access finance, and navigate the practical realities of selling into foreign markets”.

“The platform creates a system of opportunity – with information, access, pathways, and support,” he said. “The website connects national policy to the everyday decisions business owners make.”

Prime Minister Davis added: “Looking ahead, we see the potential of new technologies to function as a powerful equaliser for small countries like ours. Technology can help our agencies analyze global demand trends, streamline customs and compliance processes, and deliver tailored guidance to businesses at scale.”

He noted that it could help Bahamian businesses improve productivity, quality control, and marketing, “whether you are exporting seafood to a distant market or selling creative content online”.

“I want to encourage Bahamians – business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals – everyone – to explore this platform,” Prime Minister Davis said. “The world is within your reach.”

“We hope you will walk – or even run – through the doors that we’re opening,” he added. “May God bless you, and may God bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”