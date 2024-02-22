Pintard will appoint Shanendon Cartwright to represent the opposition on the Boundaries Commission…

Four Hundred Generals of the PLP called up for active duty as Davis gets ready to oil his GOLD RUSH NATIONAL PLP MACHINE….

Shanendon Cartwright and Michael Pintard.

NASSAU| Michael Pintard has no choice but to appoint St. Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright to the Boundaries Committee set to be named by the Davis Government.

Davis is on the ground already, walking with his people sharing the ideas of progress and development across the country. Last evening some 400 PLP Generals were called up for an urgent meeting in Carmichael and reminded of the buoyant economy now created for all Bahamians.

Pintard’s FNM on the other hand is nervous and confused. The Leadership question in the FNM remains unresolved with the leadership attempting to ax five sitting MPs from the candidate’s list of the opposition party.

To counter BP’s revelations on these events, Pintard will announce Cartwright on the Boundaries Commission to quiet the rebellion already in the Party.

Pintard does not trust Minnis. He has Peter Turnquest walking up and down in the seats of Kawasi Thomspson and Iram Lewis. And sad Adrian Gibson is in one heap of trouble.

Shanendon Cartwright will be announced as the Opposition selection for the Commission as the FNM gets caught off-guard of an early General Election. It ain’t long nah!

We report and yinner decide!