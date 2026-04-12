PLP ELECTION PROGRAM SUMMARISED: IT’S ALL ABOUT OPPORTUNITY TO EARN, LEARN AND OWN!

PLP MASS MEGA Rally on R M Bailey Saturday evening.

NASSAU| During his address in R.M. Bailey Park in East New Providence, Prime Minister Philip Davis bypassed the usual complex economic jargon to deliver a streamlined, three-word mandate for the next five years: Earn, Learn, and Own. This rhythmic triad serves as the backbone of the PLP’s “Blueprint for Progress,” shifting the campaign narrative from simple government assistance to total economic empowerment. “It’s all about opportunity,” Davis told the crowd. “The opportunity to earn, the opportunity to learn, and the opportunity to own.”

1. The Opportunity to Earn: Protecting the Worker

Davis framed the “Earn” pillar not just through job creation, but through dignity and security for the Bahamian workforce. He pointed to a track record of 60+ industrial agreements already signed as proof that the PLP is the party of the worker.

Key promises under this pillar include:

A National Pension to ensure security after retirement.

to ensure security after retirement. Paternity Leave and Mental Wellness Days , signaling a modern approach to labor rights.

and , signaling a modern approach to labor rights. Stronger protections and better pay across a “bigger economy with more pathways.”

2. The Opportunity to Learn: The AI Revolution

Perhaps the most ambitious part of the Prime Minister’s speech was his focus on education as a strategic target rather than a “wish list.” Davis set a definitive goal: 25,000 Bahamians trained by 2031.

To reach this, the Prime Minister detailed a high-tech overhaul of the educational system:

AI in the Classroom: Introducing coding classes starting as early as Grade 7.

Introducing coding classes starting as early as Grade 7. Specialized Schools: The launch of the new Palmers Polytechnic and the nation’s first performing arts school.

The launch of the new and the nation’s first performing arts school. The National Youth Guard: Expanding programs like Upskill Bahamas and BTVI to ensure no young Bahamian is left behind in the global digital economy.

3. The Opportunity to Own: Creating a Nation of Proprietors

The final pillar, “Own,” addressed the historical struggle for Bahamians to gain a stake in their own land and economy. Davis positioned the PLP as the “key-holder” to doors that were previously closed.

“WE ARE MAKING IT POSSIBLE FOR BAHAMIANS TO OWN HOMES, TO OWN BUSINESSES, TO OWN LAND AND TO OWN THEIR FUTURE,” DAVIS DECLARED.

To fulfill this, he highlighted several key initiatives:

Crown Land Reform: Simplifying the process for Bahamians to acquire land.

Simplifying the process for Bahamians to acquire land. Expanded Affordable Housing: Moving beyond the “rent-to-own” model to create permanent homeowners.

Moving beyond the “rent-to-own” model to create permanent homeowners. The Opportunity Hub & SBDC Support: Providing the financial and structural “blueprint” for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses.

He challenged the electorate to judge him not on his words, but on the tangible “Blueprint” now available to the public. “Don’t rely on what others tell you,” he urged. “Read it for yourself… These are serious times… we need serious people with a serious plan.”

As the May 12th election approaches, the PLP is betting that voters will choose the “Opportunity Hub” over what Davis calls the “politrics” of the past.