CHECK THE TRACKER: PM DAVIS CHALLENGES FNM TO DEBATE MATH, NOT MYTHS

PM Philip Davis and wife Ann Marie along with candidates on Rally stage.

NASSAU| In a political landscape often dominated by “politrics” and soaring rhetoric, Prime Minister Philip Davis has introduced a new variable into the Bahamian election equation: mathematical certainty.

Speaking at a massive rally just 31 days before the May 12th election, the Prime Minister unveiled a new tool never seen in modern Bahamian political history the “Blueprint Tracker.”

The End of “Trust Me” Politics

For decades, Bahamian voters have been asked to “choose wisely” based on faith and campaign promises. Davis, however, is betting that the electorate is hungry for something more tangible.

“As for the PLP, I’m happy to run on our record, our track record,” Davis told the energized crowd. “We run on our record while they [the FNM] run from their record.”

By launching an online portal that publicly monitors the government’s performance, Davis is shifting the burden of proof. He isn’t just claiming success, he is inviting the public to audit it. This move effectively transforms “accountability” from a buzzword into a brand.

By the Numbers: 325 and Counting

The core of the Prime Minister’s argument rests on a staggering data point. Of the 387 commitments made in the 2021 “Blueprint for Change,” Davis announced that 325, nearly 84% are either completed or currently in progress.

“Our Blueprint Tracker is a report on our progress,” Davis explained. “Out of the 387 commitments we made, 325… were either completed or still in progress. PLPs, we’ve got a lot done and still a lot more to do.”

“Check the Tracker”

The phrase “Check the Tracker” functioned as the rhythmic spine of the evening. It served as a verbal shield against opposition criticism and a call to arms for his supporters.

“When our opponents start making noise and challenging what we have done, waste no time arguing. Tell them, check the tracker,” Davis urged. “And when your family and friends want to know about our track record… tell them, check the tracker.”

Davis is framing the PLP as the party of “serious people with a serious plan.” He contrasted this transparency with what he described as the “petty politics, chaos, and division” of an opposition that he claims “hasn’t built a single house in many years.”

As the country nears the May 12th polls, the Prime Minister’s message is clear – the era of cheap talk is over. In its place, the PLP is offering a government that treats the national agenda like a contract, one where the progress is tracked, the targets are strategic, and the evidence is just one click away.