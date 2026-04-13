WATER LOSS SLASHED BY 60%, SAVING MILLIONS FOR BAHAMIANS

NASSAU, Bahamas — A decade-long strategic partnership between the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) and water management firm Miya has successfully reversed a crisis of leaking infrastructure, saving customers millions of dollars and modernizing the capital’s water network.

According to Miya Bahamas Project Manager Emerciano Lopes, the collaboration has achieved a staggering reduction in Non-Revenue Water (NRW)—water that is produced but “lost” through leaks or theft before reaching the customer.

When the partnership began in 2013, the system in New Providence was under extreme duress. At that time, NRW was estimated at 6.7 million gallons per day, accounting for roughly 56% of the total supply.

This massive loss created a “vicious cycle” for the WSC:

High Operational Costs: The cost of producing water remained high while half the product generated no revenue.

The cost of producing water remained high while half the product generated no revenue. Unreliable Service: Inefficiencies and lack of system control prevented 24-hour service, leading to intermittent supply for residents.

As of February 2026, those losses have been slashed to 2.6 million gallons per day. This represents a daily saving of 4.2 million gallons compared to 2013 levels.

The overhaul targeted 91 major thoroughfares across New Providence, including high-traffic areas such as Bay Street, Prince Charles Drive, Fox Hill, and Wulff Road. The project moved beyond simple leak-patching, implementing a sophisticated management model that includes:

Continuous Digital Monitoring: Real-time data to track flow and pressure. Active Leakage Control: Proactive detection rather than waiting for visible bursts. Pressure Management: Reducing stress on aging pipes to prevent future breaks.

“THIS COLLABORATION IS NOT JUST ABOUT FIXING LEAKS – IT’S ABOUT STRENGTHENING OUR INFRASTRUCTURE AND DELIVERING A MORE RELIABLE AND SUSTAINABLE WATER SUPPLY,” SAID WSC GENERAL MANAGER ROBERT DEAL.

As the current contract with Miya nears its conclusion in December 2026, the focus has shifted toward sustainability and local autonomy.

Mr. Deal confirmed that a full transfer of technological expertise is already underway. By the end of this year, an all-Bahamian team is expected to assume full responsibility for the design, operation, and maintenance of the New Providence NRW program.

Mr. Lopes noted that WSC has evolved from a “reactive” utility to a “data-driven” management model. Through hands-on training and daily collaboration, the local teams are now equipped to independently manage the network, ensuring the gains made over the last 13 years are preserved for future generations.